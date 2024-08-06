Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Has $308,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SPYV stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.21. 6,317,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,710. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average is $48.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $51.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.