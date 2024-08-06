Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Has $644,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,232,000 after purchasing an additional 504,808 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,058,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,266,000 after acquiring an additional 109,901 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,419,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,144,000 after acquiring an additional 312,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,745,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,023,000 after purchasing an additional 232,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,239,000 after purchasing an additional 688,304 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.23. 3,438,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.72. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $39.32.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

