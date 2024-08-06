Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Sells 56 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded up $4.18 on Tuesday, hitting $345.26. 1,557,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.28.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

