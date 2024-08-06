FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of FreightCar America to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

FreightCar America Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.97. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $161.06 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FreightCar America stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.19% of FreightCar America worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

