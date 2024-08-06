Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 0.4 %

FDP traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 496,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,953. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -52.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -196.08%.

In related news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas bought 2,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,059.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $137,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,974.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 232.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.