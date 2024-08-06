Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 923,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Frontdoor has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $48.22.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.74 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Frontdoor will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 110,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 8.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,529,000 after buying an additional 173,624 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Frontdoor by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the period.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

