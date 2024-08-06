Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Gap Down to $25.06

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.06, but opened at $23.67. Fulgent Genetics shares last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 8,164 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $719.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.19.
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.45. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 57.72%. The company had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.
