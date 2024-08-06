Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 1,064 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFLT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 175,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 31,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

CFLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.04.

NASDAQ CFLT traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.75. 6,369,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,594,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.91. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $428,679.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 518,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,576,341.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $428,679.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 518,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,576,341.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $2,112,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 168,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,228,578.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 632,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,428. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

