Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 566 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,889 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.76.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded up $6.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.84. The company had a trading volume of 53,302,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,221,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.