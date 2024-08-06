Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 629,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,507,000 after purchasing an additional 51,770 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.3% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 350,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68,551 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 312,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,851,000 after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 30.8% during the first quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 276,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,923,000 after acquiring an additional 65,215 shares during the last quarter.

VONE traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.33. 59,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.01. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $185.74 and a 1-year high of $255.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

