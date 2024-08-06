Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 46.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,059,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after buying an additional 119,360 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 30,816 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 2,778.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 148,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 377.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 46,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DBRG traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,252. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DBRG shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

