Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AON were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.40. 1,249,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,662. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $344.68.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America cut AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.21.

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, insider Andy Weitz 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

