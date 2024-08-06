Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 1,390 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,341,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,705,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,800,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,196,000 after buying an additional 346,493 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.17. 769,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,152. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

