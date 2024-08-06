Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 212 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 5,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $11.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $792.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $748.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $754.44. The company has a market capitalization of $162.46 billion, a PE ratio of 84.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $850.33.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $842.22.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jonathan Chadwick 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,267 shares of company stock worth $6,992,504. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

