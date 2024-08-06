Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 25,454 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,852 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,454 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 71,194 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5,392.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.3% during the second quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 67,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,130,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,756,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $30.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -14.84%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

