Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 75 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 622 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 41,712.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 52,140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TYL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $570.63. The stock had a trading volume of 209,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,876. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.10, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.61. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $593.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total value of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total transaction of $159,021.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,840.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,595 shares of company stock worth $6,589,059. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

