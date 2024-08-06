Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

CIBR stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.60. The company had a trading volume of 552,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,856. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

