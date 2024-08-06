Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 2.8 %

EMCOR Group stock traded up $9.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $349.87. The company had a trading volume of 426,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,204. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $371.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.50 and a 12 month high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

