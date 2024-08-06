Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $541.14. 1,033,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $478.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $562.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.46.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

