Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Incyte by 154.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Incyte by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Incyte by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.27. 2,397,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,436. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,911. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

