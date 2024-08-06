Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 79.2% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

Intuit Trading Up 1.5 %

INTU traded up $9.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $612.29. 1,325,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $621.95 and a 200 day moving average of $634.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

