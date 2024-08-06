Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,075,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 36.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,017.13.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.2 %

GWW traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $951.92. 300,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,666. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $674.41 and a 1 year high of $1,034.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $924.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $947.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

