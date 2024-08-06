Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,749,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,229 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 182,067.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850,448 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,621,000 after acquiring an additional 365,904 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,997,000 after buying an additional 123,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,992,000 after purchasing an additional 175,276 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.27.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD traded up $2.04 on Tuesday, reaching $120.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,016,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.61. The stock has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.