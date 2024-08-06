Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 518 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,316,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,548 shares in the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,432,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,099,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,508,000 after purchasing an additional 276,890 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,761,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 722,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,035,000 after purchasing an additional 215,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.92. 11,825,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,867,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

