Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the first quarter worth about $108,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,614. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGNI. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,787,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,493 shares in the company, valued at $15,787,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $130,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 450,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,479 shares of company stock worth $3,636,179 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

