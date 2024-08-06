Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,031 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $3.51 on Tuesday, reaching $94.67. 14,301,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,141,178. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

