Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,808 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 227,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,170,000 after purchasing an additional 31,475 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 311,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,540,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,126. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $175.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.98.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

