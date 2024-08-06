Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 252 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,616. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $129.23 and a 52 week high of $359.38. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.51.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.15.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

