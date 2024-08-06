GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 784 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 9,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.
Murphy Oil Trading Up 0.5 %
MUR stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.84. 586,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,660. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $49.14.
Murphy Oil Company Profile
Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.
