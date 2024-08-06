GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 784 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 9,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Trading Up 0.5 %

MUR stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.84. 586,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,660. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $49.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MUR. Mizuho lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.