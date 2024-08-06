GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.5% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.83. 116,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

