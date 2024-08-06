GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in Roche by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,458,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,489,000 after acquiring an additional 158,482 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Roche by 186.9% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 174,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 113,823 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roche during the 1st quarter worth about $689,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000.

Roche Price Performance

RHHBY stock traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $39.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,586. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $41.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roche in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

