GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $163,314,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,421,000 after purchasing an additional 477,487 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,401,000 after purchasing an additional 279,059 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1,133.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,850,000 after purchasing an additional 230,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 783,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,659,000 after buying an additional 189,401 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of PKG traded up $6.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.31. The stock had a trading volume of 204,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.86. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

