GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 522 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EL traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.02. 2,051,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,207. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $175.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.82 and its 200-day moving average is $129.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

