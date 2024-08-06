GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 79.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Qorvo by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 81.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Price Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.41. 580,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,264. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $130.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.87. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Qorvo

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,016,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.