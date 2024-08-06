GAMMA Investing LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,855,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,214,000 after acquiring an additional 267,479 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,527,000 after purchasing an additional 998,527 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,526,000 after buying an additional 1,645,909 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ball by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,057,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,347,000 after buying an additional 2,162,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,372,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BALL traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $64.51. 654,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average of $64.17. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $71.32.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 6.02%.

Ball declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

