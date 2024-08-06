GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $4,813,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 183.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 338,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 219,060 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Baker Hughes by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 274,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 102,174 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,672,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,383,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,407 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,129,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,606,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $4,405,725.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,339 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,868.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $4,405,725.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,868.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

