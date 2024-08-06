GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GVI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.14. The stock had a trading volume of 254,375 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2823 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

