GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Everest Group stock traded up $4.11 on Tuesday, hitting $360.41. 157,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,096. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.97 and its 200 day moving average is $377.92. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $343.36 and a 52-week high of $417.92.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

