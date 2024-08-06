GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 910 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $54,026,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,688,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,789 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $28,649,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2,549.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 719,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,413,000 after acquiring an additional 692,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 122.5% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 861,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,582,000 after acquiring an additional 474,171 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE LNC traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $29.82. 1,097,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,716. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Lincoln National Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.