Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.93.

GERN traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.60. 7,718,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,380,957. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. Geron has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Geron news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $3,075,026.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $3,075,026.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,562,248 shares of company stock worth $6,808,004. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Geron by 999.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 1,877,184 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Geron by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 714,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 196,328 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Geron during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 64,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

