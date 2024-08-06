Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ROCK opened at $65.43 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average is $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth $17,016,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 314,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,360,000 after acquiring an additional 151,298 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,845,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,888,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,622,000 after purchasing an additional 68,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 634,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,120,000 after buying an additional 56,126 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.