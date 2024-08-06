Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of ROCK opened at $65.43 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average is $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.15.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.
