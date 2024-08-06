Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Trading 10.1% Higher

Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.64. 7,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 448,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

