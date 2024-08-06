Global Indemnity Group (GBLI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. On average, analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of GBLI stock opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $30.59.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
