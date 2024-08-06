Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stake Lessened by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Global Payments by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 82,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after buying an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $94.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,808. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.06. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.35.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

