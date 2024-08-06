Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47-2.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMED. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.30.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GMED

Globus Medical Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GMED stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,728. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $74.16.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,807,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,807,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,300 shares of company stock worth $5,459,813 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.