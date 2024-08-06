Gogo (GOGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Gogo had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 229.65%. The company had revenue of $104.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.62 million. On average, analysts expect Gogo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Gogo Stock Down 4.1 %
NASDAQ GOGO opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. Gogo has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Gogo
Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.
