GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.070–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.0 million-$260.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.4 million. GoPro also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.07)-$(0.03) EPS.

GoPro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GPRO remained flat at $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,044. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $197.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. GoPro has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.01.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $155.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.21 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 36.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Articles

