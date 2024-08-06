Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Graco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 66,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Graco

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

Graco Trading Up 2.3 %

Graco stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.48. 356,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,208. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.37. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

