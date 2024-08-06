Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.37-1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $238.0-240.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.02 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.78-2.91 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.39. The stock had a trading volume of 182,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,818. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $107.99 and a one year high of $157.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

