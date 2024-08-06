Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GRP.U opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.19. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

